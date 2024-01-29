The Clang Rose Film Festival 2024: A Celebration Of Wedding And Cinema

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clangrose Film Festival official

Mayor Brad Cohen with Director Carmelo Soberano, Executive Producer Cynthia Liu, Amrita Maitra, Girish Mehra, and Sai Sagar Patnaik at the red carpet.

Oscar Alexis, recipient of the Best Wedding Cinematographer award

The Clang Rose Film Fest 2024 celebrated wedding filmmaking, praised by Mayor Cohen for its innovation and global impact.

- Mayor Brad Cohen, East Brunswick, NJ

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Clang Rose Film Festival 2024 began with elegance, welcoming guests to celebrate wedding filmmaking. Hosted by Robert Zukerman, known for promoting small businesses, the festival offered an exploration of cinema.

Held over two days, January 26th, 2024, marked the opening day with a series of film screenings, jury meetings, and panel discussions hosted by Marcus Polanco. The festivities reached their zenith on January 27, 2024, with awards night, an evening dedicated to honoring achievements in wedding filmography.

The event featured a panel of jury members and panelists, which includes Carey MacArthur - a documentary and fine art photographer, Sai Sagar Patnaik - a Media Strategist & Analyst, Patrick Floricio- Wedding filmmaker, Syeda Leeah Ali - florist, William Liu- Youtuber, Vincent Di Mura - a World-renowned pianist, Music Director & composer. Each bringing their unique perspectives and talents to the forefront. The panel discussion was moderated by Amrita Maitra, a National Award winner for Best Wedding Choreography.

The Clang Rose Film Festival, led by Carmelo Soberano, transcends traditional boundaries to become a global platform for filmmakers. This annual event celebrates the artistry and emotion in wedding films, reaching beyond regional confines.

Mayor Brad Cohen of East Brunswick stated, "I officially welcome you all to the birth year of the Clang Rose Film Festival. This magnificent celebration stamps a new era in wedding cinema. Such a unique thought, well-designed and put together totally out of the box concept, never seen before. Very well done on the execution and congratulations to the whole team, especially the creator of Clang Rose, Mr. Carmelo Soberano, for this unique concept."

Terry Lau, Marlboro Township Deputy Mayor, and Nadia Neubert, Miss South Asia International, were among the dignitaries who presented in various categories including Best Wedding Cinematographer, Best Wedding Film Editor, and Best Wedding Sound Design. The festival also took a moment to recognize the contributions of documentary filmmakers, underscoring the transformative power of storytelling in capturing the essence of love and commitment. "It's not just a dance battle; it's a testament to the power of dreams realized through dedication," said Fritz C Silorio the man behind Clangrose film festival trophy. Fritz is a recognized Hollywood set designer known for Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story, Boy Golden: Shoot to Kill and The Healing.

The festival embodied a global celebration of wedding filmmaking, showcasing diverse global cultures. Sai Patnaik, media strategist & analyst, a jury member, said, "It's an honor to be part of the Clang Rose Film Festival jury. The films we reviewed showcased incredible talent."

The highlight of the evening was the Best Wedding Film award, recognizing excellence in filmmaking. Jamir & Vilma from Photo farm Studios received the honor for their film "25th Wedding Anniversary," showcasing exceptional creativity and craftsmanship.

"The Clang Rose Film Festival 2024 concluded on a triumphant note," expressed executive producer Cynthia Liu, thanking the team for their dedication. "This isn't just a vision; it's a dream turned reality," Cynthia remarked, hinting at future expansion plans.

As the event concluded, attendees left with a deeper appreciation for wedding filmmaking and cinema's ability to capture love's beauty. Special thanks to sponsors WAFUNG (Premium sponsor) and associates: Transglobal, Royal Business Bank, Caring Pain Management, Frontier ATM Network, Forever Flowers 4 You, Marlboro Learning Center, and Park Chateau Grand Hotel.

About Clang Rose Film Festival:

The Clang Rose Film Festival celebrates wedding filmmaking, showcasing top talents and cinema's ability to capture love. Founded by Carmelo Soberano, the festival's team includes Executive Producer Cynthia Liu, Program & Technical Director Amrita Maitra, Hospitality by Girish Mehra, Director of Global Marketing Linda Xiao, Artist Relation Coordinator Julia Kwiecinski, Production Manager Liza Montenegro, and Sponsorship & Fundraising Head May Huang. Their goal is to inspire through storytelling on screen.

For more information about the Clang Rose Film Festival, please visit

Carmelo Soberano

Clangrose Film Festival

+1 732-640-4831

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram