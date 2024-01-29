EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Roland Nicklaus to step down from the Executive Board of Smartbroker Holding AG

29.01.2024 / 07:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Roland Nicklaus to step down from the Executive Board of Smartbroker Holding AG





Berlin, 29 January 2024 Roland Nicklaus, Chief Financial Officer of Smartbroker Holding AG (SBH), has informed the Company's Supervisory Board that he will not be available to renew his employment contract, and will step down from the Executive Board upon expiry of his current contract as of 31 March 2024. Andre Kolbinger, founder and CEO of SBH: "We would like to thank Roland Nicklaus for more than fifteen years of close and trusting cooperation and wish him all the best for the future. We are delighted that Roland will remain associated with our company in the future, both as shareholder as well as member of the Supervisory Board of our subsidiary Smartbroker AG. In addition, he is available on an interim basis in an advisory capacity." The Supervisory Board will imminently start the succession planning. As of April 2024, Andre Kolbinger will take temporary responsibility for the finance function.





About the Smartbroker Group: Through its Transaction division, the Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ – a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable pricing conditions of neo brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT. At the same time, via its Media division, the Group operates four high-reach digital media assets dedicated to bringing capital markets news and information to retail investors (wallstreet-online, boersenNews, FinanzNachrichten and ARIVA). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.

29.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Smartbroker Holding AG Ritterstraße 11 10969 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500 Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2GS609 WKN: A2GS60 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1824537



End of News EQS News Service