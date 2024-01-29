EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

centrotherm supplies thermal production equipment to US solar cell manufacturer Suniva

Blaubeuren, January 29, 2024 - The U.S. company Suniva Inc. announced in October 2023 that it would restart its existing production facility for high-efficiency solar cells in Norcross,

Georgia, and upgrade it with modern production technology. For the thermal process steps annealing, diffusion and PECVD (anti-reflective coating and passivation), centrotherm will

deliver the last of a total of three system packages for the production line with a planned

annual capacity of one gigawatt in January. Suniva is the largest manufacturer of high-

efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells in North America and intends to further increase annual production capacity up to 2.5 GW. "The reopening of production in Norcross is the first step in rebuilding solar cell manufacturing in the United States, which will bolster our country's energy independence and security," emphasizes Matt Card, President and Chief Operating Officer of Suniva. Jan von Schuckmann, Chief Executive Officer of centrotherm adds: "centrotherm already supplied turnkey production lines to Suniva in 2008 and 2009, and we are proud to contribute to the resurgence of the photovoltaic industry in the USA. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which supports domestic manufacturing of clean energy equipment, we expect further impetus from the US market."

About centrotherm international AG Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. More than 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

