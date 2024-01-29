EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delivery Hero to monetize its minority investment

Delivery Hero intends to place up to c.

68

Million Class A Shares in Deliveroo PLC

Berlin, 29 January 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, the“Company”), the world's leading local delivery platform, intends to place up to 68,206,076 Class A ordinary shares of Deliveroo PLC (“Deliveroo”) through an accelerated bookbuild offering with institutional investors (the“Placement”). The Placement represents c. 4.5% of Deliveroo's Class A share capital. The sale underlines Delivery Hero's commitment to disciplined capital allocation. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Morgan Stanley Europe SE are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the Placement. The bookbuild will commence immediately, and the Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to close the books at any time. The results of the Placement will be announced following pricing. The Placement is expected to settle on 1 February 2024. Following settlement, the Company does not expect to hold any remaining shares in Deliveroo.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit . *** MEDIA CONTACT Isobel Hambleton Corporate Communications +49 151 54 66 00 56 ...

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Christoph Bast Head of Investor Relations +49 160 30 13 435 ...

