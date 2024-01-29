EQS-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

MeVis publishes figures for financial year 2022/2023 and forecast for 2023/2024

29.01.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Turnover down by € 1.5 million to € 17.3 million

EBIT of € 3.9 million, 23% margin

Earnings after taxes down by € 2.9 million to € 4.9 million

Forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year



Slight increase in sales from € 18.0 million to € 18.5 million EBIT stable at € 4.5 million to € 5.0 million

Bremen, January 29, 2024 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading medical imaging software company, announces its results for the fiscal year 2022/2023, with reporting period October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. Revenue in the past financial year 2022/2023 amounted to € 17.3 million (compared to € 18.8 million in the financial year 2021/2022). Of the revenue, 26 % (previous year: 28 %) is attributable to the sale of licenses, 36 % (previous year: 32 %) to maintenance revenue and 38 % (previous year: 38 %) to other revenue, which includes services for and recharges to affiliated companies and the parent company. The decline in sales compared to the previous year is mainly due to the decline in the license business, but also to the postponement of a development project, which we now expect to start in 2024. Other revenue, especially development services, fell slightly, while maintenance revenue continued to develop very positively. The results are still satisfactory in view of the development of sales. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of € 3.9 million was generated in 2022/2023, compared to € 7.9 million in 2021/2022. The EBIT margin fell accordingly to 23 % compared to the previous year's figure of 42 %. As a result of the fiscal unity, only low income taxes of € 0.1 million were incurred in the past financial year, identical to the previous year. This results in earnings after taxes of € 4.9 million (28% margin) for the 2022/2023 financial year, compared to € 7.8 million (41% margin) in 2021/2022. The profit of € 4,920 thousand will be transferred to Varex Imaging Deutschland AG on the basis of the control and profit transfer agreement. For the 2023/2024 financial year, sales are now expected to increase slightly year-on-year to between € 18.0 million and € 18.5 million. In addition to the slight increase in sales with the customer Hologic, sales in the lung and liver area are also expected to increase slightly. We expect a slight decline in the area of development services. For earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), we expect stability in the range of € 4.5 million to € 5.0 million. The forecast slight growth in sales and the simultaneous increase in personnel costs and other operating expenses are key drivers for the EBIT outlook. The half-year financial report for the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on May 27, 2024.



Contact:

Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO

29.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

