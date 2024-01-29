Indian Steel Giants Push For Mandatory 'Made-In-India' Steel In Renewable Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 29 (KNN) In a bid to boost the domestic steel industry and reduce reliance on imports, major players in India's steel sector, including AM/NS India, JSW, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), SAIL, and RINL, are advocating for the mandatory inclusion of "Made-in-India" steel for solar and wind power projects.

The plea, conveyed through a letter to various ministries, aims to ensure that steel used in these projects is not only manufactured in India but also undergoes the entire production process within the country.

The Indian Steel Association (ISA), representing 65 per cent of the domestic crude steel market, expressed concerns about the increasing influx of steel imports into the country, prompting the call for regulatory measures.

The letter, addressed to the Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy, and Steel, highlights the need for locally produced steel, especially for transmission and distribution projects associated with renewable energy.

The ISA emphasised that a significant portion of the steel currently utilised in solar and wind projects is imported, even as the government seeks to promote the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel-making.

High-end steel products, such as coated, high tensile plates, and alloy steels, integral to renewable energy projects and covered by the PLI scheme, are among the imported offerings.

The term "Melted and Poured" refers to steel produced in a liquid state in a domestic steel-making furnace and then moulded into its initial solid shape, such as slabs, billets, ingots, or finished steel mill products.

The letter stresses the importance of making this process mandatory for all solar and wind power projects, including transmission and distribution.

With steel being a major raw material for construction in solar and wind energy solutions, it is estimated that approximately 50 tonnes of steel are consumed for every 1 megawatt of solar power, and 200 tonnes for wind power solutions.

The industry association contends that prioritising domestic steel production would insulate the renewable energy mission from global uncertainties and encourage a supply-chain ecosystem, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other Indian enterprises.

The move is seen as a strategic step to align with the global trend of steel deficit countries promoting local procurement to advance their clean energy initiatives.

(KNN Bureau)