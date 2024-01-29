Telangana Govt Plans New MSME Policy With Focus On Social Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Jan 29 (KNN) D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries, Telangana Government, has announced that the state government is set to introduce a new Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) policy with a special emphasis on integrating the growth of social entrepreneurship.

The aim is to position Telangana as the capital of social entrepreneurship in the coming years.

The minister inaugurated the Social Start-up Expo organised by the Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) at the Keesara campus, on Sunday.

He expressed the government's commitment to creating a social impact that is inclusive in terms of technology and overall state development.

Telangana will strive to lead in the social entrepreneurship sector by integrating its growth within MSMEs.

He emphasised the goal of encouraging innovative thinking and enhancing social welfare, expressing gratitude for the support from organisations like Bala Vikasa dedicated to grassroots community development.

The social entrepreneurship summit, Impulse 2024, an annual flagship event of Bala Vikasa Centre for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB), saw over 500 practitioners and enthusiasts converge to strengthen social entrepreneurship.

The event received support from key innovation and incubation leaders like T-Hub, Upaya Social Ventures, AgHub, Caspian, Impact Hub Hyderabad Candidate, Action for India, and leading institutions like TISS, KG Reddy College of Engineering, and CBIT.

