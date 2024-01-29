Indian Lawyer Gets Prestigious“Freedom Of The City Of London” Award

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) London, United Kingdom An India born prolific lawyer, Ajit Mishra, has been conferred with“ Freedom of the City of London Award ” at Guildhall today for his outstanding contribution in legal and public life. Mr Mishra is Founder and Chair of UK India Legal Partnership (UKILP). He is a dual qualified lawyer and corporate partner at Knights. With more than two decades of professional experience of leading M&A and commercial transactions between India and UK, Mr Mishra has been Partner and head of India desk

at some of the best domestic and international law firms. He has acted for international companies investing into Indian market and is also Chair of India Chapter for Centre of Commercial Law Studies (Queen Mary College, University of London).



India Lawyer Ajit Mishra gets prestigious“Freedom of the City of London” Award



UKILP, a dynamic networking platform, is rapidly gaining prominence as a leading hub for senior lawyers fostering connections between the legal communities of India and the UK. Established with the primary goal of enhancing understanding and collaboration within the common law system, this platform stands out for its inclusive ethos, actively dedicated to promoting the rights of women and young lawyers in the legal sector. As one of the fastest-growing networks in its category, UKILP serves as a vital bridge, facilitating meaningful interactions and knowledge exchange among legal professionals.







India Lawyer Ajit Mishra gets prestigious“Freedom of the City of London” Award



Ajit's nomination for the ' Freedom of the City ' award came from Chris Hayward, the esteemed City of London Corporation's Policy Chairman, and Shravan Joshi, Deputy Chair of the civil affairs committee. The award, given by the City of London Corporation, dates back to the 13th century and is bestowed upon individuals who make an outstanding contributions to London and public life.





At this occasion Chris Hayward said, "I'm delighted to see Ajit receive the Freedom of the City of London. Ajit's contribution to the Square Mile through uniting key business stakeholders in the UK and Indian markets has been invaluable to the strengthening relationship between our two nations.”





Rehana Ameer the Chair of the Freedom Applications Committee expressed her congratulations and said that“outstanding industry experts like Ajit are a living bridge between the two nations. This recognition amplifies the legal industry collaboration, fosters trust for business, enhances cultural exchange, and promotes investment, all contributing to a stronger, more interconnected relationship between the City of London and India.”



Expressing his gratitude, Ajit Mishra stated, "I'm humbled to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. I started my legal career from the City of London, and it's a proud moment to be recognised by the City."





Notable recipient of this award are First Prime Minister of India, Mr Jawahar Lal Nehru, former Prime Ministers of United Kingdom - Mr. Winston Churchill, Mrs. Margaret Thatcher, first Prime Minister of Singapore Mr Lee Kuan Yew, First President of South Africa Mr Nelson Mandela besides contemporary statesmen like Mr. John Kerry, former US Secretary of State; modern legends such as Microsoft Founder Mr Bill Gates, Nobel Prize-winning mathematical physicist Professor Sir Roger Penrose, Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Oxford Project Lead who spearheaded the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, England football captain Harry Kane and England cricketers Sajid Mahmood and Ebony Rainford-Brent.



