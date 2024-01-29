Rishihood University Concludes 2 Two-Day Consortium Partner Meet 2024, Announces 2 New Policy Programs

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Consortium witnessed participation from industry players and corporate global powerhouses like Deloitte, and Siemens, along with University alumni and industry experts

Mr. Suresh Prabhu as the Chief Guest graced the event Two new policy programs announced targeted towards students and working professionals



Rishihood University ,

India's first impact university instituted in Sonipat, Haryana hosted an exciting and educational,

two-day Consortium Partner Meet

on

the 26th and 27th January 2024

at their campus. As part of the event, the University also announced two new programs catering to students and working professionals. The event, a collaboration between academia and industry, convened leaders from various corporations, including global powerhouses like PwC India, Siemens, and Deloitte, along with innovative disruptors, university alumni, and other industry experts.





Rishihood University launching of the new course: the Global Certification Program on Leadership & Practice in Lactation and Breastfeeding







The event was graced by

Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor, Rishihood University and Former Union Minister and Senior Parliamentarian

as the

chief guest of honour

who gave the inauguration address and shared profound leadership lessons drawn from his remarkable journey. His motivational address not only resonated with industry experts but also inspired the academic community. The resounding call to work together in synergy echoed through the campus, setting the stage for transformative partnerships.





Expressing his gratitude,

Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Chief Guest of honour and Chancellor, Rishihood University

said, "In the symphony of progress, the harmonious collaboration between education and industry is the key melody that orchestrates a nation's success. Together, they compose the transformative notes that propel us toward a future of innovation. The hallmark of a good university is measured by the strength of its alumni network and we are committed to fostering an enhanced alumni network. The Consortium Partner Meet has been a resounding success, reinforcing our commitment to meaningful collaborations that shape the future of education and industry integration, and I look forward to more such collaborations soon."





The two-day event was meticulously planned, including engaging sessions, insightful discussions, and collaborative workshops aimed at strengthening partnerships and shaping the future of education and industry integration.







The University also announced the launch of two new Policy Programs: India's oldest and longest-running Policy BootCamp - 'The Policy BootCamp,' aimed at college students, and 'The Policy Accelerator,' India's first Industry-ready Public Policy Program designed for working professionals.





While the Policy BootCamp, a 15-day residential program, offers field visits, masterclasses, and live projects, providing entry into the field of Public Policy, the Policy Accelerator program caters to working professionals, offering weekend masterclasses, international and Indian policy expeditions, live problem statements, networking opportunities, and a chance to transition into managerial roles at policy institutes.





Alumni with Mr. Shobhit Mathur, Co-founder and Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University





Some of the biggest highlights of the event included a warm welcome address introducing the Rishihood family, their notable achievements, and future initiatives. Participants also had the opportunity to engage in informal discussions and explore potential areas for collaboration during networking sessions.





The event culminated in a gala dinner that fostered camaraderie and strengthened the bonds within the consortium.





About Rishihood University

Rishihood University, instituted in Sonepat, Haryana in 2020 is India's first impact university. Based on the ideologies of Rishihood, the University aims to impart impactful education and inculcate leadership capacity in its students with a curriculum anchored on self-leadership, mentorship, experience, and multi-disciplinary learning.





Founded and led by people who come from a diverse set of backgrounds including business, public life, spirituality, academia, social entrepreneurship, technology, and social work, the University offers a multi-disciplinary, multidimensional, and multimodal way of learning.