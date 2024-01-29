Merck Establishes First Digital Hub In Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en">



Hub to drive innovation and research in healthcare and semi-conductor industries with Syntropy TM and Athinia TM platforms Forms a global digital hub enhancing data platforms for customers in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2024 - Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the opening of the Merck Digital Hub in Singapore, representing its first digital hub outside of the US and Europe. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Digital Hub aims to propel advancements within the healthcare and semiconductor industries. Singapore is recognized globally for driving innovation and digital excellence, particularly in key areas such as digital health, semiconductor technology, and artificial intelligence."The latest investment by Merck is a show of confidence in Singapore's digital capabilities. Its Digital Hub will enrich our local ecosystem and help advance digital innovation and talent across healthcare, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence (AI). We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Merck, spearheading more impactful collaborations that can drive the development of new solutions from Singapore, and the creation of good job opportunities for Singaporeans," said Wan Yee Goh, Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare, Singapore EDB. "Merck's engagement in growing the digital presence in Singapore underscores the pivotal role of data and artificial intelligence as cornerstones of the future economy.""Singapore's strong commitment to digital innovation and adoption has provided a substantial advantage to various sectors, including health tech and semiconductors," said Laura Matz, Chief Science & Technology Officer at Merck. "As the Chief Science & Technology Officer at Merck, I am proud to assert that our Digital Hub will be at the forefront, leveraging secure data collaboration ecosystems such as SyntropyTM and AthiniaTM. This initiative is set to spearhead innovation and foster collaborative technology integration, not only in Singapore but also on a global scale."The Merck Digital Hub brings in the expertise of Syntropy TM and Athinia TM, both of which enable secure data collaboration among participants in the healthcare and semiconductor industries. These platforms help data owners integrate and curate their data across their organizations, maintaining the high-quality standards required by both sectors. SyntropyTM and AthiniaTM have been built under the premise that high-quality data must be traceable to the source and governed appropriately to enable experts and scientists to uncover novel insights. The secure AI-enabled data flow can help unlock efficiencies while ensuring stakeholders maintain control of their intellectual property.The Merck Digital Hub adds to Merck's existing Singapore footprint with around 500 employees in its three business sectors: Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics.