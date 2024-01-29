Trend Micro Named A Worldwide Leader In IDC Marketscape For Modern Endpoint Security For Enterprises

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 470 ) a global cybersecurity leader, today celebrated being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises 2024 Vendor Assessment[1]. According to the report, "Trend Micro's placement in the Leaders category is principally attributable to the company's extensive set of capabilities as a major security technology vendor and in the MES market and the company's strength in executing on its SaaS strategy."



The report noted, "Trend Micro has strong MES capabilities almost across the board. Capabilities where Trend Micro had strong comparatives relative to its peers were in number of endpoint protection technologies (host-based firewall and IDS/IPS, DNS filtering, device control, DLP, and encryption), percentage of these technologies offered as standard features, device vulnerability management, in-browser policy controls, and anti phishing protections."



As part of the Trend Vision One platform, it delivers centralized visibility and management, powered by attack surface risk management (ASRM) and the largest set of native XDR sensors on the market-with a Zero Trust Architecture at its core. Trend's security approach delivers a comprehensive and proactive solution that strengthens organizations' security posture and ability to protect their most valuable assets while maintaining compliance and reducing IT workloads.



"We believe no other vendors come close to matching our breadth and depth of risk assessment" said Kevin Simzer COO at Trend Micro. "Do you currently have visibility across all data to effectively minimize risk? This is where Trend shines. We believe the latest IDC MarketScape report as further proof that what we're offering customers is resonating."





