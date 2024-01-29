(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ongoing research and developmental endeavors have yielded more sophisticated processes for lignofuels' production, enhancing their cost efficiency and effectiveness thereby propelling market expansion. State-of-the-art technologies in integrated biorefineries, such as the Neste Porvoo Refinery in Finland, demonstrate the utilization of lignocellulosic sources for biofuel production. Supportive policies and incentives worldwide are driving the rapid growth of the lignofuels industry.

For instance, the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates the incorporation of renewable fuels, including cellulosic biofuels, into transportation fuel, ensuring a stable market for lignofuels. Within the European Union, the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) establishes targets for renewable energy in transport, promoting the adoption of biofuels and lignofuels.

The lignofuels is in its initial stage of commercialization, while some of the sources, such as algae-based biomass, are in their developing stage. The ecosystem of the lignofuels market comprises lignofuels manufacturers, technology providers, blenders, and end users. The market is still developing, with Europe at the forefront, followed by other regions such as Asia-Pacific and Japan, China, North America, Rest-of-the-World.

Both private and public investments in lignofuel projects are nurturing innovation and scalability. Sectors such as aviation and shipping are beginning to embrace lignofuels as a viable and sustainable fuel source. The initiation of biofuel testing in commercial aircraft by companies such as Boeing and Airbus signifies a significant shift toward sustainable aviation, expected to foster lignofuel growth.

Various global initiatives and policies related to lignofuels are as follows:

Global Initiatives:



Advanced Biofuels Collaboration: Associations such as the Advanced Biofuels Association (ABFA) and the Advanced Biofuels Business Council (ABBC) in the U.S. are fostering the advancement and utilization of advanced lignofuels, stimulating market growth. Renewable Energy Support: The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) supports the global transition to sustainable energy sources, including cellulosic ethanol, through research and policy advocacy.

Policies:



U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS): The U.S. RFS mandates the integration of advanced biofuels, including lignofuels, into the nation's transportation fuel supply, ensuring a burgeoning market. European Union's Renewable Energy Directive II: The EU RED II establishes binding targets for the incorporation of renewable energy in transport, promoting lignofuels. Moreover, numerous countries, such as Finland and Sweden, have introduced national bioeconomy strategies that underscore the role of lignofuels in a sustainable and circular economy.

Key Drivers and Challenges

Demand drivers:



Government Policies Benefiting Lignofuels

Collaborative Efforts of Government and Manufacturers for Promoting Sustainable Biofuels Availability of Waste and Residues Feedstock to Benefit Lignofuels

The market is expected to face some challenges:



Slower Commercialization of Lignofuels Variations in Feedstock Prices across Regions and Countries

Some of the prominent producers of lignofuels are:



Gevo

Aemetis

BlueFire Renewables

Axens

New Energy Blue

Enerkem

Praj Industries

Clariant

Raizen

Lessaffre

Ensyn

Red Rock Biofuels

American Process

Market segregation based on source, processing technology, and end user



Key developments in the end-user industry

Supply chain analysis

Pricing analysis

Product benchmarking

Snapshot of transportation grade bio-ethanol market

Cost break-up of lignofuels (cellulosic ethanol) plant Investment landscape, including product adoption scenario and patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Market Competitiveness Promoting Commercial Deployment of Low-Cost Lignofuels

1.1.1.2 Sustainability Standards Playing a Vital Role in Promoting Lignofuels

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Cost Break-Up of Lignofuels (Cellulosic Ethanol) Plant

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Government Policies Benefiting Lignofuels

1.2.1.2 Collaborative Efforts of Government and Manufacturers for Promoting Sustainable Biofuels

1.2.1.3 Availability of Waste and Residues Feedstock to Benefit Lignofuels

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Slower Commercialization of Lignofuels

1.2.2.2 Variation in Feedstock Prices Across Regions and Countries

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Trade Opportunities to Benefit Lignofuels

1.2.5.2 Mandates for Blending of Bioethanol

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

2 Application

2.1 Global Lignofuels Market (by End User): Specifications and Demand Analysis, Volume and Value Data

2.1.1 Global Lignofuels Market (by End User)

2.1.1.1 Automotive

2.1.1.2 Aerospace

2.1.1.3 Marine

3 Products

3.1 Global Lignofuels Market (by Source): Specifications and Demand Analysis, Volume and Value Data

3.1.1 Global Lignofuels Market (by Source)

3.1.1.1 Dedicated Energy Crops

3.1.1.2 Agricultural Residue

3.1.1.3 Forest Residue

3.1.1.4 Urban Waste

3.2 Global Lignofuels Market (by Processing Technology): Specifications and Demand Analysis, Volume and Value Data

3.2.1 Global Lignofuels Market (by Processing Technology)

3.2.1.1 Thermochemical

3.2.1.2 Biochemical

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix (by Source), 2022

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Average Pricing Analysis: Global and Regional Level, Lignofuels

3.6 Snapshot of Transportation Grade Bio-Ethanol Market

4 Regions

5 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

