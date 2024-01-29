SPX FLOW Launches Universal 2 ND Pump Series Designed Uniquely For Industrial Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The U2 ND Positive Displacement Pump optimizes

cost and efficiency



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Waukesha Cherry-Burrell® (WCB), a brand of SPX FLOW, has released the Universal® 2 ND Positive Displacement Pump (U2 ND) Series designed with industrial users in mind. The pumps offer the quality and durability the Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brand is known for while optimizing cost and suitability for the industrial market.

Learn more about the U2 ND Positive Displacement Pump series:

The U2 ND series significantly expands the WCB pump range, aimed at enhancing reliability and performance across industrial applications while outperforming other pump styles, such as industrial lobe, gear or progressive cavity pumps.

The design features improvements uniquely suited for industrial applications, including:



Total cost of ownership: The pumps ensure a long running life, given their robust construction materials and designs tailored for each application. Because of its high volumetric efficiency, the pumps can be used to dose fluids, eliminating the need for an additional metering pump.

Efficiency: The U2 ND pump reduces slip, which occurs when fluids move backward from the liquid flow due to internal clearances. Lower slip means more efficiency, reducing the need for higher horsepower motors. Also, the series can process fluids over longer spans due to its high-pressure capability, which reduces the need for multiple pumps in these applications. Reliability: WCB is a proven and trusted global brand dating back to the 1880s. The pumps are made with durable, corrosive-resistant materials compatible with industrial environments. A robust design, equipped with industrial flanges or sanitary fittings, ensures manufacturers can choose the configuration to meet their needs.

Additionally, an extensive sales channel and domestic manufacturing footprint support this pump series, enabling quick deliveries on standardized parts across the entire Universal pump product line. The U2 ND series is complemented by the

Universal Industrial 5000 series , which is tailored for users who require OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) seals for their industrial pumping operations.

Julien Bassett, Pumps Global Product Manager: "Waukesha Cherry-Burrell has extensive experience offering pumps to customers built with their needs in mind. We wanted to expand our offerings to provide quality and durability of the SPX FLOW brand while catering to the unique needs of industrial manufacturers and their applications."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit

.

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.