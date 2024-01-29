Ponce De Leon Foundation Announces Grant Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Ponce De Leon Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded $622,000 to nonprofits that are making a difference in our communities. Since its inception in 2017, the Foundation has provided over $2.3 million in grants.



Madeline V. Marquez, Executive Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated“each year the number of applications to our grant program grows by a lot. The need is so clearly present in our communities, and it warms my heart to see the joy spread by these groups as we support and amplify their impact.”

Carlos P. Naudon, President and Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated“I've been asked to comment on corporate social responsibility many times this past year. It's on everybody's mind and I'm always happy to say that we've been living this mission for decades!”

Steven A. Tsavaris, Chairman of the Ponce De Leon Foundation added,“these community leading organizations mirror our own mission to serve and we're extremely proud to partner with and support so many impactful groups.”

ACE Programs: $25,000 for the Expansion of Services for Low-Income, Independently Housed Individuals in Western Queens Project.

Act Now Foundation, Inc .: $16,000 for the Alzheimer's Care Project.

ALD Alliance: $11,000 for the New York ALD Outreach Project.

Behind the Book: $20,000 for Strengthening Literacy in NYC Schools and Communities Program.

Bronx River Alliance, Inc: $25,000 for Youth Development through Experiential Bronx River Natural and Historical Education Program.

Center for Supportive Schools: $30,000 for Supporting Youth Development at the President Barack Obama Community School/PS 34 Program.

Creative Art Works: $15,000 for Public Art Youth Employment Programs.

Daniel's Music Foundation: $20,000 for DMF Group Classes Program.

Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities, Inc: $25,000 for the Case Management Services for Odler Adults in Supportive Housing Program.

Family Legal Care: $20,000 for Family Law Education Program.

Fresh Youth Initiatives, Inc.: $25,000 for Middle School JOURNEYS: Mental Health and Wellness Program.

Girls Incorporated of New York City: $25,000 for the Project Accelerate.

Giving Alternative Learners Uplifting Opportunities Inc.: $25,000 for Therapeutic Horseback Riding Lesson Scholarships for Children and Youth with Disabilities Program.

Homecrest Community Services Inc.: $25,000 for the HCS Arts and Cultural Program

Leap, Inc. dba Brooklyn Workforce Innovations: $30,000 for Affordable Housing Career Training program.

Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service: $25,000 for the Expanded Case Management Services Program.

New York City Housing Partnership: $25,000 for the Homeownership Counseling and Education Program.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Brooklyn, CDC, Inc.: $25,000 for the Homeownership Preservation Initiative.

New Settlement: $25,000 for New Settlement Program for Girls and Young Women.

New York LGBT Network, Inc: $15,000 for the Safe Schools Initiative LGBT Anti-Bullying Program.

Nonprofit New York: $25,000 for the Strengthening Nonprofits in New York Program.

Part of the Solution (POTS): $25,000 for the ESOL Support Program.

Queens Community House: $30,000 for the Access for Young Women Program.

Restore: $25,000 for the Housing for Survivors of Trafficking Program.

South Bronx United: $25,000 for the SBU Employment Fellowship Program.

The HOPE Program: $25,000 for the Digital Literacy Training for Low-Income Jobseekers program.

Theatre for a New Audience: $15,000 for the Theatre for a New Audience's 2023-2024 Arts in Education Programs.

About the Ponce De Leon Foundation: The Ponce De Leon Foundation is a private 501(c)3 charitable corporation launched in 2017 with a generous gift of stock and cash from Ponce Bank. As the bank has grown, so has the foundation, and when Ponce Bank became a fully public entity in January of 2022 additional funds were donated. Ponce De Leon Foundation's mission remains, to improve the quality of life in the communities in which Ponce Bank maintains full-service branches. With these gifts, Ponce Bank made clear its commitment to continue its tradition of supporting the communities it serves. For further information on the Ponce De Leon Foundation, you can send an email to ... .

About Ponce Bank: Ponce Bank is a subsidiary of Ponce Financial Group, Inc., a NASDAQ company trading under the symbol PDLB. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association headquartered in the Bronx, New York. The Bank's business is conducted through the administrative office, 13 branch banking offices and 5 mortgage loan centers. The banking offices are located in the Bronx (4 branches), Manhattan (2 branches), Queens (3 branches), Brooklyn (3 branches), and Union City, New Jersey (1 branch). Mortgage centers are located in Queens, (Flushing, Jamaica and Astoria) Brooklyn (Marine Park), and Bergenfield, New Jersey. The primary market area currently consists of the New York City metropolitan area. (718) 931-9000.