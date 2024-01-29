United States Association For Small Business And Entrepreneurship 2024: Forging The Future Together Conference Wraps Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January 14, The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE ) wrapped up the USASBE 2024: Forging the Future Together annual conference, which was hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program.

“Our annual conference is the capstone event for our members to learn, share, and grow in their academic careers,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE.“Our keynote speakers were inspiring, and the groundbreaking breakout sessions and workshops gave everyone in attendance something to take back with them and continue to grow their entrepreneurial classrooms and programs.”

USASBE 2024: Forging the Future Together included Learning Journeys in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa; and Summits on topics including AI and technology, Black entrepreneurship, and women's entrepreneurship. There were programs and presentations on all areas of entrepreneurship education, teaching, and learning, as well as how to best perform in these areas; research paper presentations; simulations; and book signings. Plus, an awards ceremony was held for program and individual award winners.

The 2024 Justin B. Longenecker Fellows were also inducted at the event. Debbi Brock, Catalyst 2030; Michael Harris, East Carolina University; Wendy Plant, Florida State University; and Mindy Walls, Waynesburg University, earned the highest recognition that USASBE gives to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the development, furtherance, and benefit of small and medium businesses. The Longenecker Fellow designation recognizes the achievements of men and women whose passion and burning desire for small business and entrepreneurship is reflected in their teaching, writing, training, and public service.

“The USASBE board takes pride in ensuring that real value is provided to our members through the conference,” said Thomas G. Pittz, board chair of USASBE and associate professor at the University of Tampa.“Julienne, the USASBE staff, and our conference commission have done an outstanding job again this year in curating the latest entrepreneurship education tools and techniques to share with our members.”

The five-day conference was held at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel and Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Top sponsors of USASBE 2024 include Host Sponsor the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program; Academic Lead Sponsor The University of Alabama; and Forge Sponsors The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Auburn University, Birmingham-Southern College, and Samford University Brock School of Business.

“It's been a tremendous honor to host our USASBE colleagues from across the country and showcase the city of Birmingham,” said Dr. Patrick J. Murphy, University of Alabama - Birmingham and USASBE Conference Commission.“The entrepreneurial connection between our city and the university is something that I hope other educators were able to experience and take back to their communities to spark new thinking in entrepreneurship.”

The 2025 USASBE conference will be held February 12-15 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE's hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ....

