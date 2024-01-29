Greening The Big Apple: Greenstreet Global And CIRQ+ Team Up For Sustainable NYC Hotels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GreenStreet Global logo

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GreenStreet Global, a leader in profitable green building upgrades and decarbonization has forged a powerful partnership with CIRQ+, a provider of retrofittable intelligent automation and Cleantech platform for commercial properties. Together, they are championing the cause of full compliance with NYC Local Law 97, especially for hotels, where hospitality is the heartbeat of New York City. This collaboration aims to not only reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions but also embrace the future with the CIRQ+ unified and future-proofed platform. Hotels across the region are attending a Local Law 97 event this Wednesday, and they invite any other hotels to register - seating is limited.Event Details:Title: Local Law 97: What Hotel Operators Need to KnowDate: Wednesday, January 31st, 2024Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PMLocation: Industrious, West 50th Street, New York, NY, USA135 West 50th Street #Suite 200 New York, NY 10020Event Link: Eventbrite LinkNew York City, renowned for its vibrant hospitality industry, has taken a significant step forward with reducing carbon emission with Local Law 97 that goes into effect on May 1, 2024. This landmark legislation has set ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. For hotels, compliance is not just a regulatory requirement but a pivotal opportunity to embrace sustainability while maintaining operational excellence and guest satisfaction.Green Street Global brings decades of expertise in green building property solutions, offering a holistic, all-in-one turnkey solution that encompasses every aspect of a building upgrade, from financing, engineering, team building, project management and sales of Carbon credits. Their commitment to making building decarbonization part of a value-add strategy for commercial property owners aligns perfectly with CIRQ+'s mission to assist hotels in adopting affordable sustainable technology solutions that are not only environmentally responsible but also economically advantageous.CEO of Green Street Global, Robert Politzer, stated, "Our partnership with CIRQ+ underscores our dedication to making New York City's hospitality industry a beacon of sustainability. We are excited to guide hotel operators towards achieving compliance with Local Law 97 while enhancing their guest experiences."Yani Deros, CEO of CIRQ+, emphasized, "CIRQ+ is a global Cleantech solution provider, and we see New York City as the epic center setting new standards for sustainable hospitality innovation. We are proud to offer hotels in this iconic city the choice to take a major first step in compliance with our technology platforms that can be retrofitted in a typical hotel room in under 60 minutes. Our unified and future-proofed platform not only reduces carbon emissions but also propels hotels into the 21st century. With 81% of global travelers, many of whom will be among the 62 million visiting New York City in 2023, searching for sustainable hotels, this partnership is well-timed."Join Green Street Global and CIRQ+ on January 31st to gain invaluable insights, expert advice, and practical strategies for navigating Local Law 97 effectively. Learn how sustainability can be both eco-friendly and economically viable in the heart of the Big Apple.Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a sustainable future for New York City's hospitality industry. For event registration and more information, please visit the Eventbrite page .About Green Street Global: Green Street Global is a recognized leader in sustainable property solutions, offering comprehensive guidance for property owners and operators seeking to embrace eco-friendly practices. From energy-efficient upgrades to sustainable construction, Green Street Global provides tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each property.About CIRQ+: CIRQ+ is a global Cleantech solution provider, specializing in smart hotel technology solutions. With a focus on enhancing guest experiences, reducing energy costs, and increasing profitability, CIRQ+ empowers hotels to embrace sustainability and advanced technology in the 21st century.Note: Images and additional information about CIRQ+ and Green Street Global partnership are available upon request.

J'Nell Simmons

GreenStreet Global

+1 417-619-9120

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube