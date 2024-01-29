Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Targets Growing Reliance On Renewable Energy And The Rapidly Expanding Global Renewable Energy Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Correlate Energy, a publicly traded distributed energy solutions company, is taking advantage of the expanding renewable energy landscape and is helping drive its adoption

Correlate has positioned itself as the go-to renewable energy solution, leveraging its three-pronged strategy that allows companies to make the move to highly efficient energy use and renewables, while minimizing transition costs This comes as Amazon was recently ranked the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in 2023, spear-heading the movement toward renewable energy adoption and reliance

Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a publicly traded company capitalizing on America's accelerating move toward cost effective renewable energy use, is looking to take advantage of the changing landscape and the growing reliance on renewable energy. As a company that understands this industry inside and out, Correlate is not only riding this wave but also helping drive it by identifying high-impact areas for improvement, addressing them, and delivering results. This has seen the company's products and services adopted by various legacy companies across the U.S., a testament to its overall value proposition.

Globally, the world is witnessing a shift and a growing adoption of renewable energy. This has been spear-headed by industry leaders, with Amazon ahead of them all. Given its declaration to reach net zero by 2040, the company has aggressively pushed to adopt renewable energy sources. This resolve saw it...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN