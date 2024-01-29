Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) To Hit High Ground In Q2 And Q3 2024 With Animal And Human GLP-1 Study Programs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced its GLP-1 research plans for the 2024 calendar year

The company will kick off its chronic dosing animal study in March/April, followed by the human pilot study #2, kicking off at around the same time

The third human pilot study will start in May/June followed by a chronic dosing human study that will involve 70-90 pre-diabetic and type-2 diabetic human patients These studies will evaluate DehydraTECH for the improved delivery of GLP-1 drugs, designed to support prospective commercial partnering with global pharmaceutical companies

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced its research plans for the evaluation of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for the improved delivery of GLP-1 drugs designed to support prospective commercial partnering with global pharmaceutical companies.. This builds on the success achieved from a recent human pilot study, which yielded impressive results, demonstrating superior pharmacokinetic (“PK”) oral delivery performance of the DehydraTECH-enhanced GLP-1 drug, semaglutide, which is currently available commercially as Rybelsus(R) ( ).

Kicking off at the end of Q1 or the beginning of Q2 is Lexaria's chronic dosing animal study – an obese rat diabetic-conditioned study that will run for 12 weeks. The study will involve approximately 12 study arms and 6-10 animals per arm. It will also explore varied DehydraTECH formulations of semaglutide and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is powered by

IBN