Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Announces Partnership With Navix Health Aimed At Enhancing Patient Care And Outcomes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SOBRsafe's alcohol detection technology can improve behavioral outcomes and help save lives Navix Health, a leading provider of innovative behavioral healthcare support technologies, has chosen SOBRsafe as its exclusive alcohol data partner, integrating SOBRsafe's transdermal detection solutions into Navix Hub(TM) SOBRsafe's products include SOBRsafe(TM), SOBRcheck(TM), and SOBRsure(TM)
SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of advanced transdermal alcohol detection technology, recently announced that Navix Health, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare support technologies, has chosen SOBRsafe as its exclusive alcohol data partner, integrating the company's transdermal detection solutions into Navix Hub(TM). With the integration of SOBRsafe into Navix Hub, customers can augment current operations with touch-based alcohol monitoring, with the results flowing directly into their client records platform. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing digital health and enhancing patient-centric care ( ).
Dave Gandini, Chairman and CEO of SOBRsafe, said the company's goal is to empower positive outcomes.“In this, we are wholly aligned with Navix Health, and we believe the integration with Navix Hub(TM) positions both our organizations to create maximum benefit through actionable...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN29012024000224011066ID1107782305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.