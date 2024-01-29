Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Announces Partnership With Navix Health Aimed At Enhancing Patient Care And Outcomes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe's alcohol detection technology can improve behavioral outcomes and help save lives

Navix Health, a leading provider of innovative behavioral healthcare support technologies, has chosen SOBRsafe as its exclusive alcohol data partner, integrating SOBRsafe's transdermal detection solutions into Navix Hub(TM) SOBRsafe's products include SOBRsafe(TM), SOBRcheck(TM), and SOBRsure(TM)

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of advanced transdermal alcohol detection technology, recently announced that Navix Health, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare support technologies, has chosen SOBRsafe as its exclusive alcohol data partner, integrating the company's transdermal detection solutions into Navix Hub(TM). With the integration of SOBRsafe into Navix Hub, customers can augment current operations with touch-based alcohol monitoring, with the results flowing directly into their client records platform. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing digital health and enhancing patient-centric care ( ).

Dave Gandini, Chairman and CEO of SOBRsafe, said the company's goal is to empower positive outcomes.“In this, we are wholly aligned with Navix Health, and we believe the integration with Navix Hub(TM) positions both our organizations to create maximum benefit through actionable...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN