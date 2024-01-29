Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Granted US Patent Allowance For Key Technology Behind Lead Investigation Product

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, has received notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) of patent allowance for Medicinal Signaling Cells (“MSCs”). The patent covers the technology behind LGVN's lead investigational product Lomecel-B(TM) and will impact patients with Aging-related Frailty receiving vaccines for conditions such as COVID-19 and the flu. Lomecel-B is a living-cell product made from MSCs that are essential to the body's endogenous biological repair mechanism and that have been shown to perform complex functions in the body, including the formation of new tissue. The patent covers the impact of Lomecel-B

on favorable modulation of the immune system, which is a foundational mechanism of action of the product. Longeveron is currently conducting trials in Aging-Related Frailty and Alzheimer's disease as well a phase 2 trial for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (“HLHS”), a rare and often fatal cardiac condition in newborn infants.“These newly allowed claims extend our patent estate to include the use of Lomecel-B

in conjunction with or after patients receive vaccines to enhance vaccine immune response,” said Longeveron

cofounder, chief scientific officer and chair Joshua M. Hare, MD, FACC, FAHA, in the press release.“We believe this use for Lomecel-B

and the broader potential it holds for patients in our current Aging-Related Frailty and Alzheimer's disease trials reflects the broader potential of Lomecel-B.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

