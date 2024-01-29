420 With CNW - CDC Study Shows Major Drop In Teen Cannabis Use In Washington's Largest County Post-Legalization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent federal study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown a notable

decline in cannabis use among teenagers in King County , Washington State's largest county, following recreational use legalization in 2012. The study indicates a substantial decrease in both frequent and current cannabis use among 8th, 10th, and 12th-grade students, according to data from 2008 to 2021.

According to researchers, the legalization of marijuana combined with related rules and age restrictions may have made it less available to minors. They do, however, concede that the...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN