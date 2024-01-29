Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Stands To Benefit If DEA Reschedules Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A coalition of military veterans' organizations is joining a growing number of entities encouraging the U.S. DEA to reschedule cannabis

The call to reschedule cannabis has gained momentum since the U.S. HHS sent a letter to the DEA supporting the change Operating as MedCana, Software Effective Solutions has five divisions focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production

A growing number of organizations are calling for the rescheduling of cannabis from a Schedule I substance per the Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”) to a Schedule III substance. The most recent group to voice is support of the change is a coalition of military veterans ( ).

Companies operating in the cannabis space, including

Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , are paying close attention to the mounting demand because the rescheduling would significantly change the landscape.

“A coalition of military veterans' organizations is pushing President Joe Biden to ensure that the ongoing administrative review into marijuana's scheduling status is completed in a 'timely manner' and also take steps to 'counter' misinformation while pursuing broader reform,” reported a recent...

