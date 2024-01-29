Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Further Unlocking Opportunity In The Future Of Blockchain-Powered Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent

blog

written by Fernanda De La Torre highlights opportunities in the future of trading with spot bitcoin exchange-traded-funds (“ETFs”) coupled with the power and capabilities of its market and app.“Following the SEC's recent approval of the first U.S.-listed bitcoin ETFs on Jan. 10, 2024, aimed at tracking bitcoin's performance, Upstream is excited to announce that we are accepting applications for bitcoin ETFs to list on our global market,” De La Torre writes.“Upstream, a regulated MERJ exchange market and global trading app, is actively accepting applications for bitcoin ETFs to list, giving applicants access to a global, digital-first investor base to access their ETF shares from anywhere using a trading app. Just as bitcoin ETFs aim to provide streamlined access to crypto for investors, Upstream strives to offer investors streamlined access to securities from exchanges worldwide. Upstream is designed to remove the barriers typically involved when opening a digital wallet. Users can simply download Upstream, create a password, which in turn establishes a digital wallet on the backend. All blockchain technology and digital wallet creation occur under the hood. Bitcoin ETFs are unlocking a whole new pool of investors. We believe Upstream can push that further, with its market being powered by the same technology that gives digital currencies their value.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN