Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Class 3 EV Truck Receives CARB Certification

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has reached a commercial electric-vehicle milestone: its all-electric Class 3 low cab forward chassis truck has received certification from the

California Air Resources Board

(“CARB”), which means the vehicle meets specific emissions standards in compliance with CARB regulations. The certification means the vehicle qualifies for important state incentive programs, including an opportunity with California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”)

project. The HVIP project offers a rebate of up to $45,000 and, when combined with the $7,500 federal tax credit, totals a net effective cost of less than $20,000 for the Mullen THREE. California is one of 13 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have adopted Clean Air Act vehicle standards which require additional approvals beyond

Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) regulations. Mullen now has two vehicles -

its Class 1 and Class 3 commercial vehicles - that have qualified for both EPA and CARB certifications.“CARB approval accelerates commercialization of the Mullen THREE and makes our vehicle even more appealing to customers who want to electrify their fleets,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.“Having both our Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EVs now CARB and EPA certified will continue to drive sales in all states across America.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN