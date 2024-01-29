Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Partners With Mental-Health Expert To Offer Implicit Bias Training

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, has launched its Implicit Bias Training program. Developed in collaboration with Larry Davis Jr., MA, LPC, CADC, NCC, ACS, the training program addresses essential issues of workplace bias and inclusivity. The company noted that implicit bias in the workplace is a critical concern for both the safety and well-being of individuals as well as the success of workplaces as a whole. Data shows that employees with unchecked biases are three times more likely to disengage, resulting in substantial productivity losses that cost U.S. companies more than $450 billion

every year. The training is designed to provide knowledge and tools that can empower organizations and individuals to create a more inclusive and engaged workplace.“Creating programs like Implicit Bias Training enables our customers to launch much-needed programs in their communities,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“Amesite is committed to delivering impactful and relevant learning solutions. Working with an accomplished expert like Larry Davis Jr. and leveraging our partnerships with educational institutions underscore our dedication to improving workplace environments and promoting inclusivity.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an edtech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information about the company, please visit

