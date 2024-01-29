Miningnewsbreaks Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) Releases Report On Expanded IP Surveys At Iska Iska Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Eloro Resources (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) , a leading exploration and mine development company, is reporting that an expanded induced polarization/resistivity (“IP/Res”) survey now covers most of the Iska Iska Project, which is located in southwestern Bolivia. According to the announcement, the survey includes east-west lines that have been completed every 200 meters across as well as southeast of the Santa Barbara mineral resource; the lines use a deep-penetrating array of 50 meters and offset 100 meters dipoles. The survey is designed to reach a depth of investigation approaching 400 meters. The company is reporting that the new array and lower surface elevations make it possible to image mineralization at elevations below 3,600 meters in an extended area beyond the open southeastern side of the pit. The survey indicates that chargeability highs across the volume already drilled for the Santa Barbara MRE coincide with peaks in the grade of the polymetallic Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization expressed as silver equivalent.

The report also noted that the chargeability anomaly southeast of the pit is extremely strong, making the area a prime target potentially outlining additional higher-grade polymetallic mineralization.“We have had great success with our borehole IP/Res program correlating mineralization between the drillholes, but the surface IP/Res provides a three-dimensional view well beyond where we have drill hole coverage,” said Eloro Resources executive vice president Dr. Bill Pearson in the press release.“The new chargeability anomaly, extending southeastward from the open pit that defines the MRE, adds at least an additional 600 meters of potential strike length to the major mineralized structural corridor that is up to 800 meters wide for an overall strike length of at least two kilometers. This new target area has not been drilled. In addition, the chargeability anomaly southeast of the pit is very strong, suggesting that it is a prime target for outlining additional higher-grade polymetallic mineralization.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine-development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 technical report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the north-central mineral belt of Peru, some 50 kilometers south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver's La Arena Gold Mine. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ELRRF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN