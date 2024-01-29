IEA: Daesh No Longer Poses Threat To Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic State, also known as Daesh, no longer poses any threat to Afghanistan, the interim government said on Monday.

The chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Afghan forces had significantly beefed up border security.

Zabiullah Mujahid made the statement while commenting on an Indian newspaper's report regarding Pakistan's attempt to pave the way for ISIS fighters' entry into Afghanistan.

The Sunday Guardian quoted TTP sources as saying the Pakistan army clashed with Afghan forces on Jan. 20 to enable Daesh terrorists to steal into Afghanistan.

In reaction to the report, Mujahid said:“Afghanistan's borders are secure. Our security forces are alert and prepared to deal with any kind of threat ...”

IEA officials, including the defence minister, say the militant outfit has been vanquished in Afghanistan.

mud

Visits: 66