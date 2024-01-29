LMD & Imdaad- Misr Enter Into An Agreement To Provide FM Advisory And Integrated Services For Two Of LMD's Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) LMD, Egypt's fast-growing developer of premium-quality real estate has announced a strategic collaboration with Imdaad-UAE, one of the top 10 facility management companies in the Middle East, bringing Imdaad-Misr to the facility management market in Egypt. Imdaad-Misr, the regional subsidiary of the Dubai-based group of integrated Facilities Management (FM) companies has entered into a new service agreement with LMD. This collaboration aims to deliver a wide range of world-class FM services to LMD's villas-only project“Stei8ht” in New Cairo and“ZOYA Ghazala Bay”, North Coast.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed by Eng. Amr Sultan, the CEO of LMD, and Mr. Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group, on the sidelines of the Arab Operations & Maintenance Council (OMAINTEC), Imdaad-Misr's team will provide hard and soft Integrated FM Services to the projects. Additionally, both will benefit from the company's FM advisory services throughout their initial design and development phases.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD expressed his enthusiasm with this milestone, stating: ''We are confident in the success of our collaboration with Imdaad UAE, we anticipate surpassing clients' expectations. Together, we are committed to set new benchmarks of excellence in community living, leveraging the extensive expertise of LMD and Imdaad Group to enhance the experiences of our clientele and communities across all our projects.''

From his side, Mr. Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group, said:“Imdaad-Misr's first collaboration with LMD will bring decades of FM service excellence to two of LMD's most ambitious development projects. It also marks the subsidiary's entry into the promising Egyptian market, a major achievement for Imdaad Group as it strives to expand its regional footprint in the coming years. We look forward to helping make each LMD project a resounding success.”

LMD targets the most unique locations to develop its projects, as well as collaborating with the most experienced specialized entities like Imdaad Group in developing these projects, where Imdaad-Misr will provide its integrated FM services to Stei8ht Villas Community located in a prime strategic location in New Cairo. LMD keeps it simple yet special, the project is a place where luxury meets eco-friendliness, with 85% green spaces.

Also, Zoya Ghazala Bay community, nested in one of the most exclusive locations of North Coast at Ghazala Bay, Sidi Abdelrahman with a variety of luxurious homes to suit everyone's needs. This vibrant destination not only offers upscale residences but also features integrated services, high-end retail outlets, a boutique hotel, and lively nightlife entertainment districts. The project provides an epitome of luxury living in each part of it.

LMD and Imdaad in a joint venture since 2022, aiming to elevate standards across the Egyptian market, serving developers, corporate clients, and various sectors, including hospitality and retail. Imdaad anticipates creating over 2,000 job opportunities in Egypt by 2026, with plans for further expansion to consolidate its position within the local market.