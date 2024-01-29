Socrates (SOC), A Pioneering Web3 Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Socrates (SOC) on January 29, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SOC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 07:00 (UTC).







What is Socrates (SOC)?

Socrates, represented by its governance token SOC, is the world's first SocialFi Debate-to-Earn platform. The platform empowers its token holders with the authority to influence its developmental trajectory through voting, participating in multiple-choice Q&As, debates, and sharing knowledge. . SOC stands as the cornerstone of a system designed to revolutionize communication and idea exchange, positioning itself as a leader in integrating blockchain principles with the best of Social-Fi and Game-Fi interaction.

Why Socrates (SOC)?

Socrates is dedicated to empowering individuals to voice honest opinions and share diverse perspectives. The platform features an incentivised ecosystem where interactions contribute to the prize pool of each question, rewarding meaningful contributions and popular discussions. Utilizing decentralized blockchain technology, it ensures transparency, security, and privacy, enhancing user experience while reducing spam.

As a global, community-focused organization, Socrates breaks geographical barriers, driven by members from various sectors in fintech, web3, and crypto. Committed to expanding access to unfiltered dialogue, Socrates shapes a future where every voice is heard and valued. The platform's unique reward system and commitment to privacy set a new standard in the realm of digital interaction. For thinkers, debaters, and seekers of wisdom, Socrates offers a refreshing alternative to conventional social media, complete with the opportunity to earn rewards and collect exclusive NFTs.

Token Supply: 100,000,000 SOC

Token Type: ERC-20

At its core, Socrates embodies the ideals of exploration, inclusivity, and intellectual freedom. The platform functions as a blend of Social-Fi and Game-Fi, inspired by the ethos of its namesake philosopher, Socrates. It challenges the norm of biased and extreme viewpoints prevalent in mainstream social media.

By encouraging critical thinking and diverse perspectives on various societal issues, Socrates aims to steer human society towards more rational, inclusive, and open-minded directions. The platform's aspiration is not just to showcase varied opinions but to foster mutual understanding and healthy competition, contributing to the evolution of new human civilizations.

To learn more about Socrates (SOC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

