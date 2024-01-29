Palestinian PM Underscores Need For Israel To Adhere To ICJ Ruling

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stressed the need for Israel to adhere to everything stated in the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), describing the ruling as important, legally, politically, and humanitarianly, as bringing in aid requires a ceasefire, stopping the aggression, and enabling people to return to their homes.

Shtayyeh also welcomed the decision of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to refer the court's decision to the Security Council, and demand an end to the aggression against Palestinian people.

During a session held by the Palestinian government on Monday, he stressed that what is important in the court's decision is that Israel today is accused of committing genocide after many international institutions described it a year ago as a racist state that practices "apartheid" against the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh denounced the attack on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), pointing out that it is a premeditated political attack launched by the Israeli entity which has been fighting UNRWA and its camps everywhere for a long time.

He hoped that those countries which suspended their aid to the agency would reverse their decision, since it poses a threat to UNRWA and endangers the lives of the needy people in Gaza.

Commenting on the relentless violations perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, Shtayyeh highlighted that the occupation's authorities are bent on establishing several new settlements and reinforcing settlement, in pursuit of undermining any effort to end the occupation. (QNA)

MENAFN29012024000067011011ID1107782272