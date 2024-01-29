Intensified Geopolitical Tension Weaken Sentiments As QSE Plunges 195 Points M-Cap Melts Qr9bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Reflecting the intensified geopolitical tensions, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Monday plummeted more than 195 points and capitalisation eroded in excess of QR9bn.



A higher than average selling pressure in the banks and transport sectors led the 20-stock Qatar Index tank 1.89% to 10,151.98 points.The foreign institutions were seen increasingly into net selling in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 6.27%.As much as 84% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation eroded QR9 or 1.51% to QR592 with large and midcap segments leading the pack of shakers.The Gulf institutions were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across five deals.The Gulf individuals were seen increasingly net sellers, albeit at lower levels, in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Islamic index fell slower than the other indices in the main market, which reported no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index shed 1.89%, the All Share Index by 1.75% and the All Islamic Index by 1.36% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.The banks and financial services sector index plunged 2.66%, transport (2.2%), real estate (1.07%), consumer goods and services (1.04%), telecom (0.33%) and industrials (0.32%), while insurance was up 0.02%.Major losers in the main market included Commercial Bank, Doha Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, QIIB, Al Meera, QNB, Qatari German Medical Devices, Mekdam Holding, Mazaya Qatar, Milaha and Nakilat. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.Nevertheless, Aamal Company, Qatar Insurance, Estithmar Holding, Industries Qatar and Gulf International Services were among the gainers in the main market.The foreign institutions' net selling increased substantially to QR29 compared to QR1 on January 28.The Gulf institutions' net profit booking grew significantly to QR16 against QR6mn the previous day.The Gulf individual investors' net selling expanded perceptibly to QR0 compared to QR0 on Sunday.The foreign retail investors turned net sellers to the extent of QR0 against net buyers of QR7 on January 28.However, the domestic funds were net buyers to the tune of QR28 compared with net sellers of QR0 the previous day.The local individual investors' net buying strengthened considerably to QR10 against QR1 on Sunday.The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR6 compared with net sellers of QR0 on January 28.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the third straight session.Trade volumes in the main market soared 36% to 142 shares, value by 54% to QR459 and deals by 57% to 17,497.The venture market saw a 25% plunge in trade volumes to 0.18mn equities, 24% in value to QR0 and 50% in transactions to 17.