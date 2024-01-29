Qatar Chamber To Foster Co-Operation With Arab World Investors Union

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari held a meeting Monday with Dr Hoda Jalal Yassa, the president of the Arab Women Investors Union and a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, who is also chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, and Dina Ali al-Ghoneimy, a member of the union.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance co-operation between the chamber and the union and how to strengthen co-operation between Qatari businesswomen and their counterparts in the Arab world.

During the meeting, al-Kuwari emphasised that the chamber welcomes co-operation with the union and seeks to foster collaboration between Qatari and Arab businesswomen. He assured that the chamber is keen on empowering women and enhancing their role in economic activity.

Al-Kuwari highlighted that Qatari businesswomen have demonstrated efficiency and competitiveness, and became capable of competing alongside men in various economic fields.

In her remarks, Jalal presented an overview of the union, an economic entity operating under the umbrella of the Arab League.

She noted that it has development objectives at both the Arab and international levels, striving to achieve development projects, promote trade exchange and investment, provide incentives for women investors, and address any obstacles they encounter.

Jalal also reviewed activities, initiatives, and events held by the union, including the 'Arab African Investment and International Co-operation Conference & Exhibition'.

She invited the chamber and Qatari businesswomen to attend the 27th edition of the conference, which is scheduled on November 11-15 in Aswan, Egypt, even as she hoped that Qatar would be the honoured guest of the event.

Furthermore, Jalal emphasised the significance of fostering cooperation between Arabian and Gulf businesswomen and capitalising on investment opportunities available in African and foreign countries and in world economic blocs, such as Brics and others.

In her statement, al-Ahmadani emphasised that both the chamber and the Qatari Businesswomen Forum welcome co-operation with the union.

She noted that Qatari women have achieved numerous accomplishments and attained high-level positions, thanks to the strong support of the wise leadership, which is committed to empowering women and enhancing their role in society.

Al-Ahmadani also stressed the importance of unifying the efforts of Arab businesswomen under one umbrella through the chambers of commerce to facilitate enhancing co-operation between Arab businesswomen and investors, noting that chambers are considered the official representatives of the private sector in all countries.

