2 Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Heads To Egypt's El Arish

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived Monday in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 41 tons of aid consisting of medical supplies, provided by the State of Qatar, bringing the total number of aircraft sent to 72, carrying a total of 2,144 tons of aid.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people currently subjected to difficult humanitarian conditions. (QNA)

