Amir Receives Message From UAE President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan that included an invitation to His Highness the Amir to participate in World Governments Summit 2024, due in Dubai in February.

Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout al-Nahyan handed the message during a meeting with His Highness the Amir, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan Monday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the UAE ambassador conveyed the UAE president's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to His Highness the Amir and further progress and prosperity to the people of Qatar.

His Highness the Amir entrusted the ambassador to convey his greetings and wishes of good health to the UAE president and continued prosperity and progress to the fraternal people of the UAE.

The meeting also dealt with discussing the existing fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and boost them.

