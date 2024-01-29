Shura Council Welcomes ICJ Ruling On War Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its ordinary weekly session Monday at Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters under the chairmanship of HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, the council welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which orders Israel to take procedures and measures that prevent the commission of genocide against the civilians in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that ICJ's ruling is an overt indication of the magnitude of the tribulation and brutal crimes Israel is perpetrating in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In this context, the Shura Council called for immediate cessation of the Israeli systematic aggression against the Palestinian people, reiterating its unwavering position towards the Palestinian cause and the need for the Palestinian people to regain their full legitimate rights, primarily the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Thereafter, the council discussed the request for public discussion submitted by a number of Their Excellencies the members with respect to the procedures of domestic workers' departure from the country.

Their Excellencies members of the Shura Council invoked the laws and decisions regulating the relationship between employers and domestic workers, pointing out that although these laws and decisions have achieved a balance, but the mechanisms for prior notification of domestic workers' intention to leave the country have not been amply clarified, which resulted in many domestic workers leaving the country without the knowledge of employers, resulting in loss of their rights.

Members of the council underscored the significance of determining a procedure that ensures employers' knowledge of workers' intention to travel, at least 72 hours before leaving the country, through appropriate mechanisms and means that ensure the rights of employers.

Following thorough discussions, the council decided to submit the request for discussion to the Internal and External Affairs Committee for further perusal and submission of its report accordingly.

The Shura Council endorsed, during its session today, the draft law on extending the privilege granted to Qatar Fuel Company (Woqod) to market, sell, transport, and distribute gas and petroleum products after the council reviewed and discussed the report of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee on it.

On the other hand, the Shura Council discussed the report of the participation of its delegation in the first plenary session of the fourth session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament and the meetings of the parliament's permanent committees held in Cairo in October, along with the report of its participation in 147th general assembly and the 212th session of the IPU Governing Council, as well as the accompanying meetings held in October in Luanda, Angola. (QNA)

