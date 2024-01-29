The Wall Street Journal Names Merck Among Top 10 Best-Managed Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) Our company has been recognized for our leadership and strong performance powering the work we do for patients and everyone who depends on us. We were named No. 10 on The Wall Street Journal's list of the 250 best-managed publicly traded U.S. companies in 2023, advancing 78 places from the previous year.

“To make the list of The Wall Street Journal's 250 best-managed companies is quite an honor,” Davis said,“and to be ranked in the top 10 is especially exciting and humbling.”

This year, nearly 800 companies were scored. Placement on the list is determined by a company's strength in five components:



Customer satisfaction

Employee engagement and development

Innovation

Social responsibility Financial strength

We placed first in customer satisfaction and were one of seven companies to score in the top 20% in each of the five components.

“Customer satisfaction is directly tied to the innovation we bring and the benefit we can deliver for patients,” Davis told The Wall Street Journal.

Top ranking for corporate citizenship

In addition to our Wall Street Journal recognition, we're deeply honored to be ranked No. 1 on Newsweek's 2024 list of America's Most Responsible Companies . This marks our first time in the lead spot, a distinction that affirms our steadfast commitment to operating responsibly and doing good for people and the planet.

Learn more about Merck's sustainability strategy:

View original content here .