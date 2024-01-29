Virginia Companies Support SAVE Act To Improve Energy Efficiency Across The State

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Businesses with major operations in Virginia today called for state lawmakers to pass the Savings Achieved Via Efficiency (SAVE) Act (HB 746 / SB 565), to ensure the Commonwealth's utilities achieve robust energy efficiency targets and to align its efficiency standards with industry best practices.

Akamai Technologies, eBay, Holcim, IKEA Retail U.S., and Worthen Industries sent a letter to the General Assembly to support the legislation, stressing that energy efficiency yields cost-savings for ratepayers, improves the resiliency of the electric grid, and brings economic and anti-pollution benefits to the whole state.

“Our businesses have made substantial investments associated with our commitment to a clean energy economy in Virginia, and we think the SAVE Act is an important step the state can take to ensure the continued growth of the clean energy economy in Virginia,” the letter says.“The continued cost-savings associated with energy efficiency will allow businesses to make further investments in Virginia through expanded operations, additional sustainability commitments, and more.”

The SAVE Act would establish new efficiency targets for Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power for 2026-2028 and a new process to update those standards every three years. The state's current standards, included in the Virginia Clean Economy Act of 2020, expire in 2025.

The letter released today was organized by Ceres, a sustainability nonprofit that works with companies and investors to advance sustainability practices and policies, and which helped organize corporate support in 2020 for the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Businesses support strong climate and clean energy policy both to mitigate the significant financial threats of the climate crisis and to grow the economy by investing in solutions.

