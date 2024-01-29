World Economic Forum Showcases IBM Skillsbuild As A“Skills-First Lighthouse”

(MENAFN- 3BL) At its recent annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, The World Economic Forum (WEF) cited IBM SkillsBuild as one in a select group of“Skills-First Lighthouses.” It said that these programs demonstrate unique significance, quantifiability, scalability, and sustainability for long-term workforce and learner impact.

In an Insight Report, titled Putting Skills First: Opportunities for Building Efficient and Equitable Labour Markets , the WEF detailed the goals of IBM SkillsBuild, described as“a free education program dedicated to bridging the digital skills gap.” It placed IBM SkillsBuild at the heart of the company's commitment to“skilling 30 million people by 2030, aiming to democratize economic opportunity in the digital economy.”

The WEF also positioned IBM SkillsBuild in the context of WEF's Reskilling Revolution , powered by public and private-public sector initiatives projected to provide 680 million people with better skills, job opportunities, and education.

The WEF suggested that, as a Lighthouse, IBM SkillsBuild is one example of a public-private collaboration“taking innovative approaches to education and skills” that“inspire other organizations aiming to contribute to the Reskilling Revolution.” It noted that IBM SkillsBuild will also help IBM fulfill its pledge to inclusively skill two million people in AI through 2026.

Visit skillsbuild to learn more.