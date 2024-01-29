Exploring Assurance In ESG Reporting

(MENAFN- 3BL) Brandon B. Buhler, SVP and chief accounting officer at Playa Hotels & Resorts, and Melanie Glover, partner in PwC's ESG Trust Solutions practice, join co-host Steve Soter to discuss assurance and integrated reporting. They navigate the nuances of collaborating with a professional services firm and adopting a robust approach to ESG reporting akin to financial reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .