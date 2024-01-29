WEC Welcomes Incubatecufro & Pro Mujer As Its Partners Under The EIC Grant

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 29, 2024 /3BL/ - We are thrilled to partner with IncubatecUFRO & Pro Mujer's Gender Knowledge Lab (GKL), to deliver valuable training, capacity building, technical assistance, and support for key business initiatives, taking the impact of women-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America to new heights.



IncubatecUFRO are business development specialists service that will provide the EIC Small grantees the training and technical assistance on business competitiveness. Pro Mujer, through its specialized consulting area, the Gender Knowledge Lab, will provide comprehensive training and equip EIC's small grantees with the essential knowledge, skills, and mindset required to actively promote gender equality, empower women, and foster their role as catalysts for gender equity within their communities and the broader region.

About the EMPOWER INNOVATION CHALLENGE (EIC)

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, the EIC is implemented by the World Environment Center (WEC) and its partners Nucleo de Biotecnologa de Curauma (NBC) and Baastel. The EIC supports women-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in scaling their businesses through a series of small grants focused on local solutions. With a focus on green and blue economies, the EIC partnership will provide training, access to capital, networking, and partnership opportunities with local and international businesses.

About the World Environment Center:

WEC is an independent, global non-profit, non-advocacy organization that promotes sustainable development through the business practices and operations of its member companies and in partnership with governments, multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, universities, and other stakeholders. WEC's mission is to promote business and its social value by advancing solutions to sustainable development-related problems.

About Pro Mujer

For more than three decades, the social enterprise Pro Mujer has provided services and tools to women in Latin America so that they can reach their full potential, improve their living conditions and become agents of change for their communities. It operates through a holistic and comprehensive model that seeks to expand the access of women in the region to health services, increase their financial inclusion and provide them with training opportunities. Pro Mujer's work is closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivers tangible results across eight of them: 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 and 16. For more information, go here.

About IncubatecUFRO

IncubatecUFRO, the Business Incubator of the de la Universidad de La Frontera (Chile), supports the growth of Chile's entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. It brings more than 20 years of experience working with entrepreneurs and innovators in Chile and overseas.

They achieve success by managing and energizing initiatives with a high potential impact on the ecosystem, through specialized units that articulate collaborative networks throughout Latin America. IncubatecUFRO is also a La RED member.