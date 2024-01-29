Kuwait Prime Minister Takes Oath As Deputy Amir

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Prime Minister HH Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah took the oath as the Deputy of HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during the extraordinary parliamentary session on Monday.

An Amiri Decree issued last Wednesday appointing Prime Minister HH Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the Deputy Amir throughout the Amir of Kuwait's presence abroad. The Amiri Decree would remain effective until appointing a Crown Prince.

The Deputy Amirs oath-taking is carried out according to Article (63) of the Constitution which states that he swears in before embarking on executing his jurisdictions in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, as stipulated by the Constitutions Article (60).

Earlier today, Kuwaiti Prime Minister HH Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and members of his cabinet took the oath during the special parliamentary session.