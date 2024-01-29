Qatar Vs Palestine AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: It's showtime for one of the most anticipated games of the Round of 16! Defending champions Qatar, with their eyes firmly on the trophy, are up against one of the tournament's dark horses, the ambitious Palestinian team.

Al Annabi stands out as the only team with three clean-sheet wins in the group stage campaign, while the Palestinians sculpted their historic qualification with their stunning performance.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Al Bayt Stadium.

⚽ ⚽ ⚽

---

Qatar to quarter-finals

---

---

89' minutes: Substitution, Qatar. Almahdi Ali replaces Jassem Gaber.

---

83' minutes : Substitution, Palestine. Shihab Qumbor replaces Zeid Qunbar.

---

75' minutes: Substitution, Palestine. Mohammed Rashid replaces Oday Kharoub.

---

58' minutes: Substitution, Palestine. Islam Batran replaces Tamer Seyam because of an injury.

59' minutes: Substitution, Qatar. Abdulaziz Hatem replaces Hassan Al Haydos.

---

GOAL!

Qatar 2-1 Palestine

---

---

HALF TIME!





---

QATAR EQUALIZE

DABBAGH SCORES FOR PALESTINE!

---



Qatar flags decorat the stands of Al Bayt Stadium



---

MATCH STARTS

---

An inflatable trophy is pictured ahead of the match.

---

Pre-match atmosphere at Al Bayt Stadium

---

Palestinian team is here!

---

Al-annabi players arrival!

---

Fans of Qatar and Palestine are making their way to Al Bayt Stadium, arriving an hour ahead of the eagerly anticipated game