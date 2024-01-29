Two Qatar Planes Carrying Medical Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrive In Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Two planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of Al-Arish in Egypt, carrying 41 tons of aid.
The aid included medical equipment, devices and supplies, provided by the State of Qatar, bringing the total number of aircraft to 72, with a total of 2,144 tons of aid.
This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.
