               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Qatar Planes Carrying Medical Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrive In Egypt


1/29/2024 2:00:58 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of Al-Arish in Egypt, carrying 41 tons of aid.

The aid included medical equipment, devices and supplies, provided by the State of Qatar, bringing the total number of aircraft to 72, with a total of 2,144 tons of aid.

Read Also
  • LIVE UPDATES: Dozens killed in overnight assault on Khan Younis
  • Dr. Jane Goodall inspires environmental stewardship in Expo Doha talk
  • Al Khater, Turkish envoy discuss Gaza

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.


MENAFN29012024000063011010ID1107782238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search