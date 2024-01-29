Meteorology Department Predicts Rains In Qatar Starting Wednesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Chances of rain are forecasted from Wednesday, January 31, until the weekend, according to the Meteorology Department.

Weather conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with chances of light to moderate rain during the said period. It may also be thundery offshore.

The Department also called on everyone to take caution and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms.



