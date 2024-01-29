Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu To Face Impeachment Motion In Parliament

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is facing the threat of losing his post after an impeachment motion is set to be filed in Parliament by the Opposition, according to local media reports. The development has come a day after high voltage drama unfolded in Parliament Read: Maldives news: Opposition MPs engage in fight during parliamentary proceedings, video goes viralThe main opposition party of the Maldives, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which holds a majority in Parliament, has gathered enough signatures to submit a motion to impeach Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, reported ANI citing local media outlets on Monday.

The MDP in partnership with the Democrats have gathered signatures for an impeachment motion, according to a report by The Sun. The impeachment motion against the president has received support from a total of 34 members, including representatives from both the MDP and Democrats.“The MDP, in partnership with the Democrats, have gathered enough signatures for an impeachment motion. However, they have yet to submit it,” the report said, quoting a lawmaker from the MDP decision to submit an impeachment motion was taken unanimously in the parliamentary group meeting of the MDP held on Monday, The Edition reported Read: 'Not all of it is India's fault': Shashi Tharoor on Maldives and border disputesAfter the parliament proceedings were disrupted on Sunday, the MDP had decided that it would deny approval to Ali Ihusan, the home minister, and Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, the defence minister, if government lawmakers continue to disrupt Parliament, according to The Sun.

However, heavy police force deployment has been made inside the Maldivian parliament after a skirmish between political leaders broke out on Sunday, reported ANI citing online local media portal Adhahdhu Read: Maldives President Muizzu mentions 'centuries of friendship' with India; wishes Prez Murmu, PM Modi on Republic Day 2024Before the latest parliament proceedings, police personnel were seen assembling outside the Parliament complex carrying protective shields, as seen in the video shared by Adhahdhu, reported ANI on Sunday, the Maldives parliament witnessed violence when government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disturbed the proceedings and the Speakers. On Sunday, a key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled the video showing the violent skirmishes between the parliamentarians, the Maldivian leaders could be seen kicking and punching each other. In one of the videos, a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen one video, Shaheem can be seen gripping Isa's leg and the two falling together, whereas another visual that went viral on social media showed Isa kicking Shaheem's neck and pulling his hair.

MENAFN29012024007365015876ID1107782226