Delhiites To Pay 'Zero Electricity Bills' If...: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces New Solar Policy 2024

- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, \"...those who install solar panels on their rooftop will get zero electricity bills, no matter how many units of electricity they consume.\" He said this while introducing the Delhi government's new solar policy, which is expected to be“notified within 10 days”.\"The Delhi government has released a new solar policy, Solar Policy 2024.... You all know that the we provide electricity for free up to 200 units in Delhi, half up to 400 units and above that, the full bill is charged,\" Kejriwal said. But now, Kejriwal said consumers will be paid for solar power generation READ: Is India's solar power sector prepared for its innovation-driven transformation?\"Those who will install rooftop solar panels at home will get zero electricity bills under the Delhi's Solar Policy 2024. Moreover, those who will install the solar panel can get an additional income of ₹700-900 every month...,\" the Delhi Chief Minister added. Besides,“Electricity bills of commercial and industrial consumers will be halved,” the chief minister said in a post on X.Kejriwal further announced that government buildings having area of 500 square metres should mandatorily have solar panels in next three years under the Delhi Solar Policy READ: Govt mulls easing norms to boost rooftop solar\"The new Delhi Solar Policy has been approved by the Cabinet and is likely to be notified within 10 days,\" Power Minister Atishi said. The Delhi government had introduced the solar policy in 2016, which was called the Solar Policy 2016.“It was said to be the most progressing solar policy...” Kerjiwal said informed that the 2016 policy of the Delhi government enabled the deployment of over 250 MW of rooftop solar plants within the city and around 1,250 MW of utility-scale solar plants, totalling 1,500 MW. This meets 7.2 per cent of Delhi's annual electricity demand Delhi government's announcement came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, slated for this year.
