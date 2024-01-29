Municipal Corporations And The Tyranny Of Backdoor Governance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Late last month, the government constituted the 16th Finance Commission to decide how taxes collected by the central government are to be shared with states. The Commission's recommendations will be put into operation for a period of five years between 2026 and 2031. Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chairperson of NITI Aayog, will be the chairperson of the new commission.

