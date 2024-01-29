KFU Celebrates 50Th Anniversary In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

King Faisal University celebrates 50th Anniversary in Saudi Arabia

ALAHSA, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, led the celebration of King Faisal University 's 50th Anniversary. The event was themed "Fifty Years of Thrive and Prosperity," commemorating the institution's longstanding contributions to education and development.

Prince Saud bin Nayef paid tribute to the university's evolution from the reigns of King Faisal and King Khalid to its current prominence, and recognized the unwavering support from the Saudi leadership

Dr. Mohammed Al-Ohali, the university's President, thanked the Prince for his ongoing support and underscored the university's significant role in the nation's development, expressing optimism for a future of sustained accomplishment.

The anniversary was highlighted by an exhibition that chronicled the university's legacy and influence over the past five decades, as well as the introduction of new initiatives aimed at deepening the ties with its alumni and the wider community.

