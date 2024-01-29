Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Awaits In New Animals Rule This Land Graphic Novel By Luke Milton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Luke Milton, AuthorTORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Panel Press , known for its diverse range of titles, is delighted to announce the release of "Animals Rule This Land," the debut graphic novel by contemporary Australian cartoonist Luke Milton, scheduled for release on April 16th, 2024."Animals Rule This Land" is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the human protagonist finds himself the only human in a village dominated by erratic, freshly-evolved animals. The graphic novel offers a compelling narrative that includes a maniacal rabbit in a vest, a devious duck running a bread scam, and various other animal characters that bring a mix of dark humor and intrigue to the story. It's a tale that explores the consequences of human actions on the animal world, wrapped in a satirical and fantastical package.Luke Milton's background is as diverse as the novel's content. His previous experiences in theatre as writer, director, and designer, as well as his time as a burlesque and cosplay photographer have informed his storytelling approach, resulting in a graphic novel that is both engaging and thought-provoking. The book's art style contributes to the overall tone of the narrative, balancing the line between a cartoonish facade and underlying serious themes.The book will be available in hardcover and digital formats from all major book retailers and online platforms.For more information, to request a review copy, or to arrange an interview with Luke Milton, please visit Edelweiss or contact ....---Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults. For more information, visit .

