Broking Community Divided On Extending Hours For Equity Derivatives Trading

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The broking community is divided on extending trading hours for the equity derivatives segment but is deliberating on it and expected to reach a decision shortly, said Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India.“At the moment, the broking community itself is divided. It's a divided house, and there is a lot of discussion and deliberation that is going on. They will soon reach some conclusion one way or the other in some reasonable timeline,” Buch said while addressing an event of the Industry Standards Forum.“Of course, we haven't reached a stage where we have asked the investors themselves what they want. So that's a different level of consultation and feedback that we may require.”The regulator would also need to consider the views of market infrastructure institutions, Buch said year, the National Stock Exchange floated a proposal to extend the trading hours for equity derivatives to end at 9 pm, instead of 6 pm now.

Another proposal was to have a separate trading window from 6pm to 9 pm, which was later to be extended to 11 pm, at the time the largest stock exchange, had said it was planning to extend the trading hours for equity derivatives in a phased manner, following representations from various stakeholders year, the markets regulator formed the Industry Standards Forum to address the concerns of the broking industry. The Association of National Exchange Members of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers Forum, and the Commodity Participants Association of India are a part of the forum regulator also highlighted the increasing misuse of proprietary trading, where client trades are being passed off as proprietary trades by brokers to evade margin rules and taxes an order is placed via a trading terminal it must be clearly stated as a client trade or a proprietary transaction. If a trade is on behalf of a client, the broker needs to collect margins from the client. If a broker tags a trade as being proprietary, the margin requirement will be adjusted from the broker's funds already deposited with the stock exchange as part of networth compliance.“There are some people who are permitting access to their clients through proprietary accounts for a variety of reasons, including wanting to fund their margins,” Buch said.

“The industry has made a representation to us that there are different revenue models that brokers have, and that some of those models may look like a misuse but it is not. We will analyse all of that in a very balanced way to separate wheat from the chaff.”On the legality of recommendations provided by Industry Standards Forum, Buch clarified that these are well-crafted and in consultation with Sebi, and therefore would be legally binding.

Buch said Sebi will issue a circular stating that brokers will have to follow the recommendations issued by the forum.

MENAFN29012024007365015876ID1107782205